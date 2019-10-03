|
Dorothy Lee Scott Baker
August 29, 1925 - September 30, 2019
Cary
Dorothy Lee Scott Baker died on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Dorothy was born on August 29, 1925, in Newton, Mississippi. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Roy Baker, her parents, Cecil Garrett Scott and Ena McMullan Scott Cain, her brother Cecil G. Scott, Jr. and sister-in-law, Sue Turnage Scott, and her son-in-law, Vernon Paul Fraize. Dorothy loved her Lord, her family, and her friends.
She spent her elementary and high school years in Council Bluffs, Iowa. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, she attended Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi where she obtained a B.A. in English and social studies. She later received her master's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught in Ohio, Mississippi, and Clarke Memorial Junior College before moving to North Carolina and teaching at Cary High School for twenty years. She taught for a total of thirty-six years. A dedicated teacher, she took great pride in the accomplishments of her students. She made many trips to New York and to England with her Cary High School senior English students.
In 1948 she married Joe Baker, and they were wed for fifty-three years until his death in November 2001. They had a wonderful marriage and had three daughters and a son. Their lives focused on their family, education, and their church.
After retirement in 1987, they went to Wiesbaden, West Germany, where they volunteered for two years with the European Baptist Convention, serving with the Southern Baptist Convention. They enjoyed living in Germany and enjoyed travelling throughout Europe while there.
After 2001 Dorothy and her sisters travelled extensively across the United States (including Alaska), and Canada. They camped in style in a conversion van with a microwave, tv, and a 2 burner stove.
Dorothy was active in both the Cary First Baptist Church and Westwood Baptist Church where she served as a deacon, teacher, the Women's Missionary Union Director, and taught in the church's ESL program. She made many mission trips and sewed hundreds of shorts and dresses for children wherever her church sent missionary teams.
She dedicated herself also to rearing her children and was proud of each of them. She is survived by her daughters: Joanne Baker Miles (Bud) of Greensboro, Jean Baker Griffith of Charlotte, Martha Baker Fraize of Graham, and her son, Bob Baker (Dianne) of Winston-Salem; her grandchildren Ben Miles (Lyn), Julie Miles, Brian Baker (Katy), Lauren Baker Christmas (Jay), Meredith Baker Ainsworth (James), Amy Griffith Lange (Shawn), Scott Griffith, Brooke Griffith, Jeremy Fraize (Christina), Jason Fraize (Carissa), and Kyle Fraize; her great grandchildren Luke Miles (Caroline), Chelsea Miles Nuzum (Justin), Rheagan Miles, Jacob and Lily Christmas; Jack, Andrew, and Caroline Baker; and Anna Grace and Elizabeth Ainsworth, Abram and Baker Lange, and Jacob, Mason and Hailey Fraize, and Ben and Bella Rodriguez. She has three great-great grandchildren: Spencer and Emmie Miles and Rowan Nuzum. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Mary Scott Roe of Savannah, Tennessee, and Martha Scott Cook of Watkinsville, Georgia and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Westwood Baptist Church, with a reception immediately following.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Westwood Baptist Church or to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 3, 2019