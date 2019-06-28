Dorothy C. "Dottie" Barker



February 10, 1931 - June 26, 2019



Cary



Dorothy C. "Dottie" Barker of Fuquay Varina, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 26, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home in Raleigh. She was born on February 10, 1931 in Stewart County, Tennessee to the late Homer and Gertie Nolan Chadwick.



Family was the center of Dottie's life, always concerned about her loved ones well-being (they all worked too hard). She was a true lady, never without her pearls, hair styled and nails looking perfect. She treated her home the same way, dressed and set for beauty and comfort, welcoming loved ones with a "come on in!"



In addition to her parents, Dottie is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edmund Jackson Barker. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Greg Gimlick of Fuquay; son, Jay Barker of Apex; son and daughter-in-law Chad and Sharon Barker of Raleigh; grandchildren: David Shan Armstrong and wife Holly, Aaron Armstrong and wife Ashlie, Jessica Barker, Marck Barker and wife Kaitlyn, Caitlyn Van Houten and husband Freddie, and Robert Barker; and 6 great grandchildren.



The family will celebrate Dottie's life with a private funeral service and burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com Published in The News & Observer from June 28 to June 29, 2019