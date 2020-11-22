Dorothy Brundage

June 18, 1930 - November 15, 2020

Durham, North Carolina - Dorothy J. Palmer Brundage, 90, passed away on November 15, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio in 1930.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brundage; two brothers, Keith Palmer (Jean), Paul Palmer (Charlotte); a sister, Margaret Potts (Ronald); her parents, William and Isabelle Palmer. She is survived by her children, David Brundage and Ellen Brundage.

Dorothy graduated from Cleveland Heights High (Valedictorian) in 1948; received her BSN in 1953 from Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University. She then earned her MSN in 1968 from Emory University in Atlanta. She then acquired her PhD in 1980 (an uncommon achievement at that time for nurses) from Walden University. She was elected to the American Academy of Nursing in 1981. Still eager to learn, Dorothy earned a Graduate Certificate in Women's Studies in 1995 and her Masters of Arts in Liberal Studies from Duke University in 1997.

Dorothy worked as a nurse in Fort Collins, CO; Perry, OH and Anniston, AL. In 1968 she started work at Duke University School of Nursing (DUSON) in Durham, NC. Dorothy rose from instructor to assistant, to associate professor and then served as interim Dean at DUSON from 1987 to 1991. After her role as interim dean, she remained at DUSON as a faculty member and retired as Associate Professor Emerita in 1997.

Dorothy was never without a book from the time she could read until her passing. Books were found in every nook and cranny of her home including boxes, baskets, drawers, suitcases, purses, etc. Her leadership qualities shown through as she joined the Order of the Rainbow Girls and rose to Worthy Advisor. Dorothy decided in the 9th grade to become a nurse. She planted and harvested Victory Gardens during WWII. One early activity included roller skating on slate sidewalks. Dorothy met Don in a young adult church group and they would circle waltz at the local skating rink while dating. They were married in 1952.

After marriage, 2 children and ~45 years in nursing, Dorothy was just getting her second wind as she began travelling first with Don to Japan three times and then, following his death in 1987, to many other countries. Dorothy cherished teaching and was an expert clinician with expertise in both obstetrical and medical-surgical nursing. She published several books, chapters, and research papers in her specialty of renal nursing. Her desire for learning never wavered. Dorothy was a very private, quiet, gentle, giving woman who will be missed by her students, friends and family. She was an Angel on earth and we are blessed to have known her.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in memory of Dorothy to be made to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 1924 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27604.





