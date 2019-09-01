|
|
Dorothy Kirby Batson Casteen
March 27, 1924 - August 28, 2019
Raleigh
Dorothy Kirby Batson Casteen, 95, died August 28, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1924. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 70 years, E.J. She is survived by her children Jeanne, Jim, Phyllis, Meg and Matt, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends starting at 9:30am Monday, Sept. 2 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Millbrook Rd. with a service at 10am. Burial will be at Historic Oakwood cemetery.
For full obituary visit: www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019