Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
Dorothy Cojocari Obituary
Dorothy Wallace Carraway Cojocari

September 6, 1933 - February 16, 2020

Gastonia, formerly of Harlowe

Dorothy Wallace Carraway Cojocari, 86, of Gastonia, NC, formerly of Harlowe, NC, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Gaston Hospice, Robin Johnson House, in Dallas, NC.

A service is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. The family will receive friend one hour prior to the service.

She was born on September 6, 1933, to William Rone Wallace and Fannie Casey Wallace in South River, NC. She graduated from Beaufort High School and worked as a Contract Specialist at Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station until her retirement.

Dorothy was preceded in death by husband Luther Wilson Carraway of Harlowe, NC in 1992, and by husband George Edward Cojocari of Havelock, NC in 2002. She is survived by twin daughters Irene Carraway Streng (Dr. David James Streng) of Gastonia, NC and Lorene Carraway Walsh (Joseph Terence Walsh) of Wrightsville Beach; grandchildren Diana Streng Knipping (Keith Knipping), Laurel Meredith Streng of Raleigh, NC, and David James Streng II (Anna Folkens) of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren Henry Liam Knipping and Vivian Amelia Knipping of Raleigh, and grand-dog Bentley Walsh of Wrightsville Beach; sister-in-law Marie Cannon Wallace of South River, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherd's Way Drive, Dallas, NC 28034.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020
