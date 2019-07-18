|
|
Dorothy Black Culbreth
January 7, 1924 - July 17, 2019
Selma
Selma -Dorothy Black Culbreth, age 95, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 in Wake County. Born January 7, 1924 in Sampson County to the late William and Gladys Whitley Black. In addition to her parents Mrs. Dorothy is also preceded in death by husband, John W. Culbreth; A brother, William Black Jr.; A sister, Helen Moody. Funeral services will be conducted at Edgerton Memorial United Methodist Church Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11 am. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3 pm at Raeford cemetery in Raeford, NC. Mrs. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Gloria Cates of Pinehurst, Gayle Barbour of Smithfield, Carol Jones of Selma; Grandchildren, Dustin and Shaun Cates, Heather Bryant, Alex Jones; Great grandchildren, Sophie Cates, Paislee and AJ Jones; Long time care giver, Hilda Thompson
Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019