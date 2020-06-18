Dorothy Duncan Banks
July 31, 1924 - June 11, 2020
Raleigh
Dorothy Duncan Banks passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at the precious age of 95. She was preceded by her husband, Sam Paul Banks. Dorothy was born and raised in Gravette, Arkansas by her late parents, Harvey and Stella Duncan. She is survived by her sister, Norma, and her brother, John.
Sam and Dorothy were married upon Sam's return from World War II. After living in Arkansas, Missouri and Charlotte, they settled in Raleigh in 1968 where they raised their four children, Pat, Mark, Sandra and Brad and were faithful members of St Paul's Christian Church.
Dorothy has 4 grandchildren; Eric, Philip, Stephanie and Zachary, along with 6 great grandchildren; Chase, Trevor, Aliyah, Caroline, Peyton and Daniel. Dorothy was kind and patient and nothing gave her more joy than taking care of her family. Her happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family.
Dorothy had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and it was evident to all who knew her. Always positive and full of compassion, she saw the best in everyone and was the perfect example of the Proverbs 31 woman..."strength and honor are her clothing and she shall rejoice in time to come".
An outdoor celebration of Dorothy's life is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at St. Paul's Christian Church in Raleigh. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.