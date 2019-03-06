Dorothy "Debbie" Eakes



Cary



Dorothy "Debbie" Eakes passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Cary, NC. Debbie was born Dorothy Ann Dewhurst in Brooklyn, New York in 1935 to Jessica MacGregor Ormiston and William Joseph Dewhurst. She attended the Brooklyn Hospital, School of Nursing and was always proud that she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Kentucky at a time when a BS in Nursing was not common.



Debbie had two loving and happy marriages with Carroll Lee Florence and Bennie A. Eakes. After the death of her first husband, she opened the Women's Exchange in Louisville, Kentucky. Through the store, she developed a knack for finding unique gifts, children's clothing, and fine housewares. She never lost her love for shopping and always found joy in pretty things.



With her second husband, Bennie A. Eakes, from Oxford, NC, they moved to Paraguay, South America with British American Tobacco. The two had wonderful adventures and enjoyed travelling and entertaining. They moved to Cary, NC after retirement where they owned and operated Tiffany's Bakery in Raleigh and Durham.



Debbie was a "giver" – She was always thinking of other people and was generous with her time, thoughtfulness, and energy. She served Kirk of Kildaire, Presbyterian as Disbursements Treasurer, as a tutor for the after-school program, and as a leader for women's and senior groups. In the community, Debbie volunteered in various leadership positions with the Cary AARP and Friends of the Cary Senior Center.



Debbie shared her gift of hospitality. She loved to host parties and spend time with neighbors, friends, and family. Her bridge groups brought her joy and deep friendships. The family is grateful to her caregiver and friend, Cindy Kerley, who helped Debbie overcome the challenges of aging to stay active in the community and to keep the shopping and parties going.



She is survived by her daughter, Carolee Nail of Cary, NC; stepdaughter, Sylvia Neely (husband Mark Neely) of State College, PA; grandsons, Paul Nail and Ben Nail (wife Emily Nail) of Cary, NC. Her great-grandchildren, Alexander and Rosemary Nail, brought her tremendous happiness.



Her family and friends were blessed to have her in their lives.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary, NC 27511.



In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Kirk of Kildaire Memorial Fund.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019