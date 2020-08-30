1/1
Dorothy Farmer (Dot) Riggan
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Farmer (Dot) Riggan

July 6, 1923 - August 22, 2020

Fairfax, VA

Dorothy (Dot) Riggan, aged 97, died on August 22nd in Fairfax, VA, from complications of dementia and Covid-19. Although born in Raleigh, Dot grew up in Littleton, NC, where she met and later married her high-school sweetheart, Edward (Ed) Riggan. The Riggans moved to Raleigh in 1954 with their 3 children, Bill, Margaret, and Becky. A graduate of Norfolk (VA) Business School, Dot served for a number of years as church secretary at Longview Baptist. She later joined the NC State Personnel Department and worked there as a personnel analyst until her retirement in 1985. After moving to the North Hills section of Raleigh in 1969, Dot and Ed joined Trinity Baptist Church, where they were both active in all aspects of church life. Dot continued her active involvement at Trinity for another 20 years after Ed's death in 1998. Trinity was truly her church family.

Surviving family members include son, Bill Riggan and wife Katie Pursley of Norman, OK, and daughter Margaret and husband Art of Oakton, VA; grandchildren Erin Light-Stewart, Kurt Light, Brett Bevacqua Mangum, and Natalie Bevacqua Huerta; great grandchildren Berkleigh Light, Blaise Stewart, Henry Mangum, and Sullivan and Smith Huerta. Dot's younger daughter, Becky, pre-deceased her mother in January 2007.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 4th, at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. A funeral service with limited seating availability due to Covid-19 precautions is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5th, also at Mitchell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Dot's family recommends contributions in her memory to Trinity Baptist Church or to the Becky Bevacqua Scholarship Fund, c/o Colquitt County High School in Norman Park, GA 31771.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved