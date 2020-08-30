Dorothy Farmer (Dot) Riggan
July 6, 1923 - August 22, 2020
Fairfax, VA
Dorothy (Dot) Riggan, aged 97, died on August 22nd in Fairfax, VA, from complications of dementia and Covid-19. Although born in Raleigh, Dot grew up in Littleton, NC, where she met and later married her high-school sweetheart, Edward (Ed) Riggan. The Riggans moved to Raleigh in 1954 with their 3 children, Bill, Margaret, and Becky. A graduate of Norfolk (VA) Business School, Dot served for a number of years as church secretary at Longview Baptist. She later joined the NC State Personnel Department and worked there as a personnel analyst until her retirement in 1985. After moving to the North Hills section of Raleigh in 1969, Dot and Ed joined Trinity Baptist Church, where they were both active in all aspects of church life. Dot continued her active involvement at Trinity for another 20 years after Ed's death in 1998. Trinity was truly her church family.
Surviving family members include son, Bill Riggan and wife Katie Pursley of Norman, OK, and daughter Margaret and husband Art of Oakton, VA; grandchildren Erin Light-Stewart, Kurt Light, Brett Bevacqua Mangum, and Natalie Bevacqua Huerta; great grandchildren Berkleigh Light, Blaise Stewart, Henry Mangum, and Sullivan and Smith Huerta. Dot's younger daughter, Becky, pre-deceased her mother in January 2007.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 4th, at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. A funeral service with limited seating availability due to Covid-19 precautions is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5th, also at Mitchell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Dot's family recommends contributions in her memory to Trinity Baptist Church or to the Becky Bevacqua Scholarship Fund, c/o Colquitt County High School in Norman Park, GA 31771.
