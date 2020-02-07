|
|
Dorothy Fayed Perry
May 5, 1941 - February 4, 2020
Cary
Dorothy (Dot) Fayed Perry, of Cary, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020.
Dot is survived by her spouse David S. Perry and siblings, Wadad F. Giles (James), Sam T. Fayed, and Betty (Jeannie) Moore, as well as several nieces and nephews, and an extended family of in-laws.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 Southeast Maynard Road, Cary, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020