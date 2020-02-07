Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Dorothy Fayed Perry


1941 - 2020
Dorothy Fayed Perry Obituary
Dorothy Fayed Perry

May 5, 1941 - February 4, 2020

Cary

Dorothy (Dot) Fayed Perry, of Cary, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020.

Dot is survived by her spouse David S. Perry and siblings, Wadad F. Giles (James), Sam T. Fayed, and Betty (Jeannie) Moore, as well as several nieces and nephews, and an extended family of in-laws.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 Southeast Maynard Road, Cary, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
