Dorothy Green Perry
"Dot"
Wendell
Dorothy "Dot" Green Perry, 92, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born August 1, 1927 in Johnston County to the late James Mallie Green and Lura Parham Green. Dot retired after 35 years of service as a dental assistant serving with Dr. Leo Horton and Dr. Merlin Young. As long as her health permitted, Dot was a faithful member of Hephzibah Baptist Church and a member of the Originals Sunday School Class.
Funeral service 1:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hephzibah Baptist Church Chapel, 1794 Wendell Blvd, Wendell. Burial will follow at the Perry Family Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the church.
Surviving: son, James Barry Allen (Page Farrell) of Topsail Beach; daughters: Alma Lu P. Vaughan (Dwayne) of Harrisburg, Jan P. McGilvray (Biff) of Wake Forest; grandson, Dimitri Thomas Vaughan of Harrisburg; brother-in-law, Talmage Harris.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crystal Brown Passmore and Danielle Yancey for the loving and devoted care they gave to Dot.
In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Exum Perry; sisters: Christine Wall, Lucille Turnham, Johnnie Johnson, Winnie Carroll, Joyce Harris; brothers: J. M. Green and Labon Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2020