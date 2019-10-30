|
|
Dorothy Troeller Hader
January 24, 1923 - October 26, 2019
Raleigh
Dorothy Hader died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born January 24, 1923 to Rudolph and Amanda Troeller in Hartford, Wisconsin, married her beloved husband Dr. Robert J. Hader, and shared 60 years with him before his death. She is survived by a daughter Christine and her husband Robert Stockard of Rowlett, Texas, and a son Robert J. Hader, Jr. and his wife Sharon, of Morrisville, N.C. Also surviving are grandchildren Travis Stockard (wife Sabrina), Sarah Calabria (husband Brent), Joseph Hader (wife Sarah), John Hader (wife Marissa), Luke Hader, and Julia Hader, and great-grandchildren Silas, Rosie, Maisie, Wyatt, and Forrest. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Troeller of Hartford, Wisconsin. Her sister Ruth Hilgenberg and brother Rudolph Troeller, Jr. preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Raleigh, N.C., at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 31, preceded by a calling hour at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford, Wisconsin, at a later date. Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019