Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hader


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Hader Obituary
Dorothy Troeller Hader

January 24, 1923 - October 26, 2019

Raleigh

Dorothy Hader died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born January 24, 1923 to Rudolph and Amanda Troeller in Hartford, Wisconsin, married her beloved husband Dr. Robert J. Hader, and shared 60 years with him before his death. She is survived by a daughter Christine and her husband Robert Stockard of Rowlett, Texas, and a son Robert J. Hader, Jr. and his wife Sharon, of Morrisville, N.C. Also surviving are grandchildren Travis Stockard (wife Sabrina), Sarah Calabria (husband Brent), Joseph Hader (wife Sarah), John Hader (wife Marissa), Luke Hader, and Julia Hader, and great-grandchildren Silas, Rosie, Maisie, Wyatt, and Forrest. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Troeller of Hartford, Wisconsin. Her sister Ruth Hilgenberg and brother Rudolph Troeller, Jr. preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Raleigh, N.C., at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 31, preceded by a calling hour at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford, Wisconsin, at a later date. Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now