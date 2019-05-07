Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Holland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Holland

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy "Dottie" C. Holland



May 18, 1944 - April 14, 2019



Chapel Hill



Dorothy "Dottie" Caye Holland, 74, died on April 14, 2019, from ovarian cancer. For more than five decades she served others as a scholar and mentor, a social justice activist, and a humanitarian.



Dottie was born in Newport, TN on May 18, 1944. She began her career as a mathematician, graduating from East Carolina University magna cum laude in 1966. She studied modernization in Trinidad for her master's in anthropology at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She earned her doctorate at the University of California at Irvine in 1974 and began her career in the UNC-CH Anthropology Department until she retired in 2016.







As a scholar Dottie demonstrated a robust thirst for understanding our social and cultural worlds. She was a gifted listener with a delightful sense of humor, always moving discussions to deeper levels of inquiry and intimacy.



As a social justice activist she was a champion of environmental health and racial and gender equity. Dottie challenged her colleagues, students, and friends to seek and apply strategies for social change. She encouraged those affected by injustices such as environmental racism and the school-to-prison pipeline to join researchers in searching for solutions.



As a humanitarian, Dottie listened and observed with a desire to uplift others. She gave to the needs and interests of those less fortunate. Dottie also cared deeply about her students. She was the consummate mentor who became a life-long friend of many students. She advocated for them and wrote thoughtful recommendation letters, sometimes years after their graduation.



Dottie loved to collaborate with her students and other faculty on important research projects in other countries as well as in North Carolina. She authored nine books and more than 70 journal articles. She had a remarkable ability to theorize about the concrete observations of anthropological fieldwork.



Dottie's reputation as a thinker and leader propelled her to chair her department, to be named the Cary C. Boshamer Professor of Anthropology, and to become President of the Society for Psychological Anthropology.



Her writing about cultural models, figured worlds and the role of identity and agency in social movements has inspired many others who use her theories and perspectives in their work. In 2017, more than 30 graduate students and faculty organized and spoke at "The Living Legacy of Dorothy Holland" session during the American Anthropology Association meetings in Washington, DC.



One of Dottie's best known books is Educated for Romance: Women, Achievement and College Culture which she wrote with Margaret Eisenhart. The book reported findings from a National Science Foundation-funded study of women who majored in math and science in college – but who were diverted from their careers by romance and marriage. This careful research helped explain why some women struggle to succeed in scientific fields.



In one of her last research collaborations, Dottie and colleagues Charles Price and Pat Johnson recognized the pressing challenges Black men experience in the United States. Rather than focus on pathology, they conducted in-depth interviews to learn what knowledge, people, and resources Black men in different regions and generations summon when facing difficulties, and how they understand and experience race. The project is now developing educational products to be shared with parents, communities, and organizations.



Dottie created a large extended family of former students, colleagues, and friends that included her beloved partner Charles Odoms and Pat Johnson, a friend and colleague for half a century (both of Hartford, CN); Jeff Boyer, his children Chelcy and Josh, and their children; Kim Allen, a former student and friend, and Kim's son Allen Buansi, who Dottie described as a "son from another mother."



One of Dottie's many leadership roles was as founding director of the Graduate Certificate in Participatory Research (GCPR) at UNC-CH, an interdisciplinary learning community for research in partnership with communities. In tribute to her grandfather, Ashby Gaines Holland, a columnist for the Newport (TN) Plain Talk newspaper, who saw something special in the little girl growing up in Appalachia, Dottie left a legacy gift to GCPR to fund the Holland Seed Grant Awards.



Donations in memory of Dottie to the Graduate Certificate in Participatory Research may be made here: http://participatoryresearch.web.unc.edu/ Published in The News & Observer on May 7, 2019