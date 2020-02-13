Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairmont United Methodist Church
2501 Clark Avenue
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Dorothy Holland


1925 - 2020
Dorothy Holland Obituary
Dorothy T. Holland

June 27, 1925 - February 8, 2020

Raleigh

Dorothy Tippett White Holland, 94, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away February 8, 2020. She was born to the late Gladys Utley Tippett and Jesse Richard Tippett on June 27, 1925 in Granville County, NC. After graduation from Meredith College she married Nelson M. White, Jr., of Norfolk, VA. Nelson died in a plane crash in 1965. Dorothy then settled in Raleigh, where she later married Charles W. Holland in 1978.

Dorothy is survived by 3 daughters; Elizabeth White Adkins (Betty) and husband Dr. Neal A. Adkins, Cathryn White Ruff (Cathy), and Joan White Hinson and her husband Charles Douglas Hinson, Jr., 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fairmont United Methodist Church, 2501 Clark Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27607. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmont United Methodist Church or to Rise Against Hunger, 3733 National Dr., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC, 27612.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
