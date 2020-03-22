Home

Dorothy Jean Raynor


1926 - 2020
Dorothy Jean Raynor Obituary
Dorothy Jean Harrell Raynor

Richmond, VA

Loving mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Born September 23, 1926 in Raleigh, NC, she lived her adult life in Richmond, VA. Jean enjoyed music, traveling, dancing, cooking, writing, and her cats.

Jean was preceded by sons Randy and Johnny; husband Jake; grandson Ben; and brother, Charles. She is survived by sisters Sherlyn and Kathryn; sister-in-law Carol; daughter Mary; son-in-law Will; and grandchildren Natalie and Will; Daughter Teresa, son-in-law Jon; and grandchildren Jon Erik and Corbin.

Interment at Montlawn Memorial Park is planned at a later date. Please donate to VCU's Evan-Haynes Burn Center (https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/vcuf).
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020
