McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Dorothy Jones Brown


1936 - 2020
Dorothy Jones Brown Obituary
Dorothy Jones Brown

November 12, 1936 - March 25, 2020

Raleigh

Dorothy Jones Brown, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1936, in Wake County, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

A memorial service is planned for later this year. The family requests no flowers at this time. Contributions in Dorothy's honor can be made to the FBC Day Mission fund (https://fbcraleigh.org/give/) or to a charity of your choosing. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Sunnybrook Rehab Center in Raleigh for their extraordinary kindness and support over the last months of Dorothy's life.

Online condolences may be made to the Brown family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020
