Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
11401 Leesville Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kuhar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kuhar


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Kuhar Obituary
Dorothy Catherine Kuhar

Cary

Dorothy Catherine Kuhar, 71 of Cary, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Durham, NC.

Dorothy was born on July 9, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Andrew and Julia Kuhar (Duryak). She was loving, hard-working, generous, intelligent and organized. She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers; the neighbors would often stop to admire the flowers in front of the house. Dorothy was also known for her cooking. She really lived up to her name, Kuhar, meaning cook in Slovak. She also loved all animals, especially her dear yorkies, Cinderella and Dolly.

Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her fiancé, James E Hutchinson and her brother, Donald Kuhar.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Apex Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 3:30 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Duke Cancer Institute Fund in her name or a .

Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -