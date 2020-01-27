|
Dorothy Catherine Kuhar
Cary
Dorothy Catherine Kuhar, 71 of Cary, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Durham, NC.
Dorothy was born on July 9, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Andrew and Julia Kuhar (Duryak). She was loving, hard-working, generous, intelligent and organized. She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers; the neighbors would often stop to admire the flowers in front of the house. Dorothy was also known for her cooking. She really lived up to her name, Kuhar, meaning cook in Slovak. She also loved all animals, especially her dear yorkies, Cinderella and Dolly.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her fiancé, James E Hutchinson and her brother, Donald Kuhar.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Apex Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 3:30 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Duke Cancer Institute Fund in her name or a .
