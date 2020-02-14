|
|
Dorothy Mae Lick
June 23, 1926 - February 8, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22 in the Sanctuary at Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Following the service, the family will receive friends at son Jeffrey's home in Raleigh. A native of Ohio, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Elmer F. Schmitt and Marion E. (Duncan) Schmitt. She was employed as a librarian at the public library of Chardon, Ohio and at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Survivors are her sons Jeffrey (Donna) Lick of Raleigh, NC and Scott Lickson of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred T. Lick on June 21, 1984. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020