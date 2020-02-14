Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Sanctuary at Transitions LifeCare
250 Hospice Circle
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lick


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lick Obituary
Dorothy Mae Lick

June 23, 1926 - February 8, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22 in the Sanctuary at Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Following the service, the family will receive friends at son Jeffrey's home in Raleigh. A native of Ohio, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Elmer F. Schmitt and Marion E. (Duncan) Schmitt. She was employed as a librarian at the public library of Chardon, Ohio and at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Survivors are her sons Jeffrey (Donna) Lick of Raleigh, NC and Scott Lickson of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred T. Lick on June 21, 1984. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -