Dorothy Maag, 90, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is survived by sons Richard (wife Deborah), Robert (wife Maria), Stephen (wife Melissa) and Edward (wife Maureen); five grandchildren (Madeline, William, Grace, Sara and Mikaela); sister-in-law Marian Maag; and many dear friends and colleagues from her life and career.



Dorothy was born and raised on Long Island, NY, and attended St. John's University. In 1953, she married Richard (Dick) Maag, her late husband of 63 years, and moved to Cleveland, where she did extensive volunteer work with the Maryknoll Fathers, the founding of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the League of Women Voters. She returned to full-time work with Case Western Reserve University for 20 years, becoming the Director of Alumni Affairs for the medical school, serving as the liaison between the university and its alumni doctors throughout the United States. Prior to retiring, Dorothy took up golf and won the Shaker Heights Country Club championship for her division three years, and volunteered for the World Championship of Women's Golf held at SHCC for three years.



Dorothy and Dick retired to Fearrington Village, NC in 1991, where she volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, the NC Botanical Garden, the Garden Club of NC, the Fearrington Garden Club, and the Chapel Hill Garden Club, where she chaired the first Chapel Hill Garden Tour. She and Dick volunteered at several women's and men's US Open Golf Championships that took place in Pinehurst, NC, where they moved to in 2000.



Dorothy took great pride in being a Eucharistic Minister for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and participating in the Women's Health Initiative Study, the world's largest study of exclusively women's health. She believed that these, and countless other efforts like these, were her way of "leaning in" for women.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, at 11 AM, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill (Charlotte), NC. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to the Dorothy Maag Memorial Fund, Chapel Hill Garden Club, PO Box 10054, Chapel Hill, NC 27515. The fund will support a local youth gardening group building a pollinator garden at an elementary school.