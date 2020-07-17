1/1
Dorothy Mae Batchelor Raper
1925 - 2020
Dorothy Mae Batchelor Raper

Knightdale

Dorothy Mae Batchelor Raper, 94, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born August 23, 1925 in Wilson County to the late John Willard Batchelor, Sr. and Polly Ann Victoria Green Batchelor. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 1:30 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Beacon Baptist Church, 2110 Trawick Road, Raleigh, NC 27604. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Zebulon.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:30 pm at the church and other times at the home.

Dorothy is survived by son, John Henry Raper, Jr. (Patty); daughter, Faith R. Watson; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Hazel Green, Jean Owens; brother, Eric Batchelor.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Raper, Sr.; siblings: Flossie Batchelor, Beatrice Batchelor, John Willard Batchelor, Jr., Cleo Varnell and a brother who died at birth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Beacon Baptist Church
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Beacon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
