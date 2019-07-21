Dorothy Matthews



Wake Forest



Dorothy Matthews, 88, passed away July 19, 2019 in Statesville. She was born January 6, 1931 in Edgecomb County. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Sam A. Bell and Josephine Hyde Bell. She was predeceased by her brother, Lee Bell, sons: Paul and Brian Matthews; and grandson Eric Hoyle.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Gerald Matthews of 69 years. They resided in Rolesville, until their health required them to be in assisted living at Brookdale Peachtree, Statesville, near their daughter.



Along with her husband, Gerald she is survived by her daughter, Aleta Hoyle and husband Carroll, grandson, Jason Hoyle and wife Jessica, granddaughter Caroline Thomas, great-grandchildren Noah and Michaela, sister Daisy Welch, Aunt Artie Hamm, sister in-law Collette Naso and several nieces and nephews.



In her precious life, Dorothy was employed by Wake Med as Food Buyer and retired after 25 years. She was a member, deacon, and Sunday school teacher of Rolesville Baptist Church, which she dearly loved. Dorothy enjoyed writing, especially poetry, cooking, sewing, knitting, gardening, reading, serving meals on wheels, family vacations and being with friends and family. Dorothy also enjoyed serving meals on wheels. She especially enjoyed getaways with her husband.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday July 20, 2019 at Rolesville Baptist Church 203 E Young St, Rolesville. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 9:45-10:45 in the Family Life Center at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rolesville Baptist Church.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019