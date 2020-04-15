Home

Goldfinch Funeral Home-Carolina Forest Chapel
325 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
(843) 492-9042
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Please send Name and email address to [email protected] to receive the link to join the Memorial Service Via Zoom.
1944 - 2020
May 21, 1944 - April 8, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Dorothy Gail Mickel, 75, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Wed, April 8, 2020. Dottie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard, five daughters, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one sister. Funeral service will be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Please send Name and email address to [email protected] to receive the link to join the Memorial Service Via Zoom. To send thoughts or comments please go to www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 15, 2020
