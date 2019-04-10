Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hayes Barton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall,
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Hayes Barton Baptist Church
Dorothy N. Huffstetler


Dorothy N. Huffstetler Obituary
Dorothy Nelson Huffstetler

August 10, 1932 - April 7, 2019

Raleigh

Dorothy Nelson Huffstetler, 86, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She retired with over 35 years of service with Wake Medical Center in the Claims and Billing Department and was an active member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Visitation will be held April 11th from 2-3 pm at Hayes Barton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, with Funeral Services to begin at 3 pm in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

A full tribute and online guestbook available to at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
