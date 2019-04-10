|
Dorothy Nelson Huffstetler
August 10, 1932 - April 7, 2019
Raleigh
Dorothy Nelson Huffstetler, 86, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She retired with over 35 years of service with Wake Medical Center in the Claims and Billing Department and was an active member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Visitation will be held April 11th from 2-3 pm at Hayes Barton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, with Funeral Services to begin at 3 pm in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
A full tribute and online guestbook available to at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019