Dorothy O'Donnell Bailey
Chapel Hill
Dorothy O'Donnell Bailey, known by most as Mike Bailey, 96, died October 16, 2019 at her home at Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, of congestive heart failure.
She was born in 1923 in Urbana, Illinois and grew up a tomboy playing at the round barns at the College of Agriculture at the University of Illinois. She moved on to competitive bowling as well as speed skating at local ice rinks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Bailey, and her brothers, Robert M. O'Donnell of Denver, Colorado and Dave O'Donnell of Urbana, Illinois.
Mike graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and went on to receive a Master of Arts in geography, supporting herself through employment on a Consolidated Aircraft B-24 Liberator assembly line at Willow Run, Michigan but mostly with her drawing and illustration skills. Art featured strongly in the O'Donnell family. Her father taught history of architecture at the University of Illinois, and her mother painted in oil. Her brother, Rob, became an accomplished landscape architect. She met her husband, Joe Bailey, in Ann Arbor, and they married in 1946. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Durham, North Carolina where Joe taught zoology at Duke University for 37 years. Mike worked as a draftswoman for the Triangle University Nuclear Laboratory, housed in the Physics Department at Duke University for 25 years until personal computers superseded most handmade graphs and charts. She befriended dozens of physics graduate students and never forgot those friendships.
Although a nervous traveler, she completed two year-long trips to Brazil in 1954 (Rio de Janeiro) and again in 1961 (São Paulo) with her family while her husband carried out herpetological research on sabbaticals from Duke. In 1971, while on a third sabbatical, they traveled to Australia (Townsville) with a visit to Papua New Guinea. These trips left her with powerful memories and served as important benchmarks in her life. They also forged an appreciation for other ways of life.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia E Bailey (Patsy) and son-in-law, Alan B. Fearing, of Chatham County, and son, Robert M. Bailey (Mick) and his partner, Faith Van Noppen, of Orange County.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019