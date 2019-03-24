Dorothy Oldham Williams



September 2, 1924 – March 11, 2019



Raleigh



Dorothy "Dot" Elizabeth Oldham Williams, 94, of Raleigh, passed peacefully at her home in Raleigh, NC, on Monday, March 11, 2019.



Dot was the daughter of the late Leonidas Polk Oldham and Grady Elizabeth Johnson of New Hill, NC. She was a loving wife to the late Donald Franklin Williams and mother to Daryl Frank Williams and Debby Williams Harris. She loved the beach, the warmth of the sun, beautiful flowers, laughter and time with family and friends. She was a Southern Belle with style, manners, grace and charm. She worked for the NC State Legislature until her retirement. Dot, and her husband Don, were long-time members of Temple Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC and truly loved the Lord.



Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Don; brother Herbert Oldham; and sister Barbara O'Neal. She is survived by her daughter Debby Williams Harris of Cary; son Daryl F. Williams and wife Anita of Raleigh; grandchildren Jason S. Harris, Jody R. Harris and wife Alicia, and Justin W. Harris and wife Connie. She was doubly blessed with four great-grandchildren.



Our family would like to thank all the caregivers and Transitions LifeCare for the love, care and support shown to Dot (Mom) and the family over the months and years.



There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC at 1:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to Temple Baptist Church, 1417 Clifton Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 would be greatly appreciated.



Online condolences welcomed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary