Dorothy Cooper Oliver
November 3, 1926 - November 7, 2020
Princeton
Dorothy Cooper Oliver passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020. Born on November 3, 1926 in Falcon, she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Eva Jernigan Cooper. She grew up in Falcon, graduated from Central High School and was a 1947 graduate of Meredith College. Upon her college graduation, she became a high school business teacher in Fayetteville. She married Raymond Albert Oliver, Jr, the love of her life, in 1948. They made their home in Princeton where Dorothy taught at Princeton and Goldsboro High Schools before retiring in 1981. A member of NCAE, upon retirement, she joined JCNCRSP where she served as treasurer for 20 years. After spending 56 years in Princeton, they moved to Windsor Point in Fuquay Varina, NC. In Princeton, Dorothy was also an active member of the Princeton United Methodist Church. She served on the administrative board, was a Sunday school teacher of youth and adults, and a member of the United Methodist Women. Dorothy's most cherished roles were being a faithful devoted wife to R.A., a loving mother to her children and their spouses, and an enduring grandmother and great- grandmother. She tried to set a Christian example for them to follow. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Albert (R.A) Oliver, Jr. and sisters, Louine Cooper Lee and Edith Cooper Scott, as well as her brother-in-law's, the Rev. J Doner Lee and Charles Lacey Scott, Sr. She is survived by her daughters Lynne Martin (Vann) of Clayton, Karen Johnson (Kim) of Wilson, her son Raymond III (Rhonda) of Apex; her seven grandchildren, Leslie Mederos (Bert) and Adam Martin, Mark and Robb Johnson, Evan (Hannah), Drew and Chase Oliver; her great grandchildren, Olivia, William, and Owen Mederos, and Preston and Ivy Oliver; her nephews, Don and Stanley Lee and families; Charles, Gary, and Dale Scott and families. The family expresses many thanks to the staff of Windsor Point and especially to Kim McNeill for her many years of thoughtful and loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Princeton United Methodist Church. Po Box 116 Princeton, NC 27569 Arrangements by Parrish Funeral Home of Selma, NC www.parrishfh.com
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Princeton Cemetery.