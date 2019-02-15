Dorothy Irene (Proctor) Eason



Jackson



Dorothy Irene (Proctor) Eason, born June 22, 1935, passed to her creator at home with her family on Thursday, February 14, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Dorothy was born and raised in rural Edgecombe County to Tommie Proctor and Addyes Smith Proctor. She graduated from West Edgecombe High School in 1954 with many school and 4H honors and a scholarship to ECU but rather chose to marry her childhood sweetheart, Douglas, whom she met at 4H camp. She was beautiful and quite the 'catch'. They were married for 63 years and raised 4 children together. Douglas lovingly cared for her during her illness and will miss the love of his life dearly. Dot was an intelligent woman of many talents including decorating, cooking (many were blessed with one of her chocolate pies), catering and helping others. She used these talents in a successful career as a travel counselor for the NC Department of Commerce. She worked at the I-95 Welcome Center and was an expert of all that our state has to offer. In this capacity, she traveled the state extensively and was an amazing host and advocate for NC. She retired in 2002 after 29 years of service. Dot was adventurous and her travels were not limited to NC. Rather, she enjoyed traveling across the US and Caribbean with friends and family as well as to Europe with her sisters. She had a knack for making you feel important and even strangers became friends quickly; this was true to the end at the rest home. Dot was also an active member of Jackson Baptist Church and sang in the choir until she was no longer able.



She is survived by her husband as well as her children, Vickie Eason Prestera, Sandy Eason Hoskins (Bill), Doug Eason (AnaRita) and Brian Eason (Janet); and eight grandchildren (Mackenzie and Morgan Prestera, Jessica Germano (Tony), Westley Hoskins (Stephanie), Travis Eason (Mikayla), Nicolas Eason (Caitlin) and Danielle and Alex Eason), and 3 great-grandchildren (Roxie and Joey Germano and Brooke Eason); and sister, Nellie Fountain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommie and Addyes Proctor, and siblings, Pauline Johnson, and Richard and Robert Proctor.



The family is eternally grateful for the service and friendship that Mary Williams provided to Dot during her illness. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to the (https://www.alz.org/nc) or Jackson Baptist Church (306 N Church Street, Jackson, NC 27845) in her memory.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 16, at Jackson Baptist Church with Pastor Warren Heitzenrater officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church. Burial will conclude at 1 PM at Macclesfield Cemetery in Macclesfield, NC where Dot will be laid to rest.



Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2019