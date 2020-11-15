Dorothy P. Wester
June 19, 1936 ~ November 12, 2020
Franklinton
Dorothy Pergerson Piper Wester, 84, of Franklinton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 12, 2020 with her children by her side. Dorothy was born June 19th, 1936 to the late Benard Pergerson, Sr. and Louise Gupton Pergerson. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Piper, second husband, Bobby Wester, brothers, Col. Bernard Sharb Pergerson, Jr, Franklin Baer "FB" Pergerson, and sister, Barbara Pergerson Hudson.
Dorothy was a member of Franklinton United Methodist Church. She attended Franklinton High School and earned nursing assistant credentials at Vance Granville Community College. Mrs. Wester worked at Sterling Cotton Mills in Franklinton but spent most of her life being a caretaker for residents in local nursing homes and in-home care. She was well-known for having a "heart of gold" taking care of others and putting their needs before her own. Her family was her pride and joy. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and beautiful smile. She grew the prettiest roses in Franklin County. When not helping others, she enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and the Bold and the Beautiful.
Mrs. Wester is survived by her children, Tommy Piper (Carol), Deborah Stallings (Al), Linda Gail Frederickson (Clark), and Anthony Wester (Sue). She leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Mark Anthony (Shann), EA (Kristi), JR, Abbie (Blair), Ben, David, Josh, Brandi (Jeremy), Tyreese, Ashton (Jared), Daniel (Misty), and Hayley (Dan). Great-grands are Rebekah, Addison, Marion, Piper, Brandon, William, Charlotte, Karsen, Deacon, Holden, John Allen, Beckham, MacKenzie, Bruce, and Ryleigh.
Private family services will be held at Franklinton United Methodist Church with Helen Champion and David Averette officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Cards may be mailed to 210 Phelps Road and donations may be made to Franklinton United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com