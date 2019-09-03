Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorothy Parker


1939 - 2019
Dorothy Parker Obituary
Dorothy Smith Parker

September 2, 1939 - August 31, 2019

Waynesville

Dorothy "Dot" Smith Parker, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mamie Smith of Angier, N.C. as well as her sister, Martha Anne Garner.

As a retired loving mom, grandmother, and great grandmother she enjoyed spending time with her family and participating in Haywood Senior Center activities. Dot enjoyed gardening, crafts, and volunteering to help others.

Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, C. L. Parker, her son, Cecil L. Parker, Jr. and wife, Rhonda, daughter, Kay Parker Everett and husband, Edward, grandchildren, Courtney Parker McDaniel (Jack McDaniel), Cameron Parker, (Rachael Krizanek), Grant Everett (Lauren Sullivan), great grandson, Rowan Everett, sister, Gloria Jean Gainey, and brother, LeRoy "Tinky" Smith, Jr.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier, N.C.

Condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 3, 2019
