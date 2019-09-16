Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St Giles Presbyterian Church
5101 Oak Park Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Dorothy Phelps Cribbins


1930 - 2019
Dorothy Phelps Cribbins

August 6, 1930 - September 13, 2019

Charlotte

CHARLOTTE - Dorothy Phelps Cribbins, 89, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community. Though her passing brings sadness to all of her family and friends, her love, gentleness and kindness is celebrated by all that knew her. Dot was born August 6, 1930 in Greensboro, NC to Rex Marion Kern and Sallie Lee Kern. She grew up in Castle Hayne, NC and attended New Hanover High School and secretarial school in Wilmington, NC. Dot later worked for the U.S. Department of Treasury in Washington D.C. Dot was married to her first husband, Richard Feild Phelps for 35 years and to her second husband, Paul Day Cribbins for 17 years. All that know her, have witnessed her deep love and obedience to both relationships.

Her love for her church, her close community of friends, music and travel provided much joy in her life. Dot dedicated many hours of service and worship to St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Raleigh where she sang in the choir and developed life-long relationships in the community, but she was most happy and content when in the presence of her family. When her family was at hand, she carried with her ceaseless laughter and an uninterrupted smile. Family and friends were frequent beneficiaries of her deep-rooted kindness and generosity. It was in her character to always place family members before her own desires and memories of her kind and gentle heart will live forever.

Dot was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Phelps and her second husband, Paul Cribbins.

She is survived by her son, David Phelps and his wife, Judy Phelps; and her daughter, Nancy Holmes and her husband, Tom Holmes. Also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Scott Phelps and wife, Kristin Rene of Los Angeles CA; Christopher Allen Phelps and wife, Jaryn of Charlotte; Brandon Thomas Holmes and Whitney Nicole Holmes, both of Charlotte. Also surviving are great grandchildren Shipley Allen Phelps and Nathaniel Allen Phelps. Dot is also survived by step-children, Scott Cribbins, Ryan Cribbins and Nina Bernard.

Memorials are to be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Road, Raleigh, NC 27612.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 17 at 1:00 PM at St Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Road, Raleigh, NC. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 16, 2019
