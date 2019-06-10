Dorothy "Debbie" Elizabeth Reilly



June 29, 1948-June 7, 2019



Raleigh



Dorothy "Debbie" Elizabeth Reilly, 70, was called home on Friday, June 7. She passed away unexpectedly at Wake Med Hospital in Cary, NC. Debbie was born in Hannibal, Missouri to Ivo and Rita Schumer on June 29, 1948. After raising her family for many years in Beaver Dam, WI, her family relocated to Raleigh, NC in 1998. She was a devoted Catholic and an active member and volunteer of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Apex, NC. She was a beloved wife to Roger, her husband of 46 years; a loving mother to her three children: Rebecca Sichmeller (Scott) of St. Joseph, MI; David (Andrea) of Bettendorf, IA; and Kimberly Balge (Joe) of Springfield, VA; and a proud and caring grandmother to her ten grandchildren.



As a faith filled Catholic, Debbie was humble, and always put others before herself. Her volunteer work at the Catholic Parish Outreach food pantry complemented her desire to serve people. Debbie enjoyed traveling the world with Roger. She loved reading, her book clubs, and playing cards and board games.



Debbie earned a BS in Accounting from Northwest Missouri State and held positions at various accounting offices throughout her career.



In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, she will be missed by many family and friends. She is survived by her seven siblings: Juanita Ponder (Donald), Jackie Parker (Ralph), Eddie Schumer (Marilyn), Cyncie Bauer (Jim), Tamara McKinney (Gene), Lee Schumer (Pat), and Gerald Schumer (Kathy); numerous nieces and nephews, and their children.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated June 12 at 7:15 pm at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Apex, NC with internment immediately following. Friends will be received at a visitation beginning at 5:45 in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers, Debbie would request a donation to the Catholic Parish Outreach food pantry to help those in need.