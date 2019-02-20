Dorothy Roberts Bayles



January 23, 1916 - February 17, 2019



Fuquay Varina



Dorothy Roberts Bayles, 103 of Fuquay Varina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Selma, NC on January 23, 1916, the daughter of the late William B. and Rosa Lee Winfrey Roberts. She was the window of James V. Bayles, who passed away on August 13, 1981.



After graduating in 1933, she entered the medical field. As a LPN, she worked at Springfield Hospital in Maryland, and then worked at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh, where as a staff nurse and a supervisor of pharmaceutical assistants she retired with 30 years of service. After retiring in October of 1978, she worked part time with Hillhaven Convalescent Center and Stewart Health Center. During the war years, she worked in the first aid department at a munitions plant that made aircraft shells for the Navy.



She is survived by a son, James W. Bayles, Sr. of Fuquay Varina; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, W. Wayne Bayles, four sisters, and one brother.



Visitation will be held at Rachels Family Funeral Home in Fuquay Varina on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hilltop Baptist Church in Fuquay Varina.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hilltop Baptist Church or Transitions Life Care. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary