Dorothy S. Bryant
April 27, 1923 - January 14, 2020
Raleigh
Dorothy S. Bryant, of Southern Pines, died on the morning of January 14, 2020 at the age of 96.
Dorothy (also called Dottie or Dot) was a true lady. She loved meeting new people, and made friends easily. She was a talented artist, loved to dance, and had a green thumb that most gardeners would find enviable. Dorothy was a devoted friend, loved tennis and golf, and never missed Jeopardy. She was polite, generous, and beautiful both inside and out. Her vanity license plate of "Be Nice" said it all.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hand; son, Rick Burnham; and granddaughters, Alexandra (Andrew) Horvath and Amanda (Daniel) Burth. She is pre-deceased by her son, Randall Burnham; husband, Selwyn Bryant; and her sisters, Mary Alice Tucker and Jean Hagler.
Service will be private.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020