Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy S. Bryant


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy S. Bryant Obituary
Dorothy S. Bryant

April 27, 1923 - January 14, 2020

Raleigh

Dorothy S. Bryant, of Southern Pines, died on the morning of January 14, 2020 at the age of 96.

Dorothy (also called Dottie or Dot) was a true lady. She loved meeting new people, and made friends easily. She was a talented artist, loved to dance, and had a green thumb that most gardeners would find enviable. Dorothy was a devoted friend, loved tennis and golf, and never missed Jeopardy. She was polite, generous, and beautiful both inside and out. Her vanity license plate of "Be Nice" said it all.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hand; son, Rick Burnham; and granddaughters, Alexandra (Andrew) Horvath and Amanda (Daniel) Burth. She is pre-deceased by her son, Randall Burnham; husband, Selwyn Bryant; and her sisters, Mary Alice Tucker and Jean Hagler.

Service will be private.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -