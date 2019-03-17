Dorothy Secrest Pope



Lillington



Dorothy Secrest Pope passed peacefully on Friday March 15 at the age of 86.



Dorothy was a graduate of Lillington High School and Duke University earning a BA in Education and a minor in Science.



Dorothy traveled with her husband throughout his military career of 25 years before returning home to Lillington. They continued their travels and appreciation of the world once they retired. She taught school throughout her life as she traveled, teaching children and adults across the globe.



Dorothy was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club, the Tea & Topics Book Club and the Alfred Moore Chapter of the DAR in Southern Pines. She was past President for the Harnett County Arts Council and "Community Pride". Dorothy volunteered and worked with many organizations over the years Meals on Wheels, Cub Scouts Heart and Cancer Associations, Blood Mobile, Lillington Centennial Celebration, on the Board of the Hal Bradley Scholarship. She was president of the Air Force Protestant Women of the Church, providing support after Typhoon damage each year.



She received the Chamber of Commerce "Woman of the Year" award and received the "Governor's Volunteer of the Year" Award. Dorothy was a member of the Lillington Presbyterian Church of many years where she was part of the Presbyterian Women.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 am in Lillington Presbyterian Church with Rev. Barrett Payne presiding. The burial will follow at Harnett Memorial Park.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jannette Bethea Secrest and Hoyle D. Secrest and grandchild, Kristina Pope, and sister, Henrietta Perry.



Dorothy is survived in death by her husband of 64 years Dallas Harris Pope; their two children Dallas Harris Pope II and Jannette Elizabeth Evans and her husband Tom Evans; four grandchildren, Chris Evans and his wife Paula Evans, Kim McDonald and her husband Jeff McDonald, Melissa Suits and her husband Alex Suits and Dallas Pope III; and eleven great-grandchildren, Sydney, Kayla, Kaleb, Landon, Joseph, CJ, Jake, Avery, Colton, Serena and Dallas III.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, March 19th, from 6 to 8 pm at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington. Online condolences available at www.oppfh.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary