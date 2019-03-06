Dorothy "Dot" Austin Smith



February 8, 1930 - March 3, 2019



Raleigh



Dorothy Austin Smith, 89, of Raleigh, passed away on March 3, 2019. Dorothy was born in Erwin, North Carolina to Beulah and Herman Austin on February 8, 1930. She attended Erwin High School, graduating in 1947 before starting her career with Wachovia Bank in downtown Raleigh where she retired after faithfully working for 40 years.



In October 1951 she married Charles Stanley Smith and they had two daughters, Melanie Carol and Sharon Teresa. They raised their daughters in Raleigh where they were active members in Caraleigh Baptist Church. Dorothy, known to her friends as "Dot", loved to garden, always preferring to be outdoors than inside, walk for exercise and spend time with her family. She was a strong woman of great faith in God. Known as Granny Dot to her four grandchildren, Jonathan and Austin Mattox and Emily and Grant Brown, she loved spending time with them whenever possible. She was blessed to become a great-grandmother as well, welcoming Samuel and Ayla Mattox to her family just two years ago. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy!



Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Melanie and Doug Mattox of Raleigh; her daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Eric Brown of Atlanta; and four beloved grandchildren and two beloved great-grandchildren: Jonathan Mattox, wife Lauren and son Samuel of Charlotte; Austin Mattox, wife Ebru and daughter Ayla of Raleigh; and Emily and Grant Brown of Atlanta, GA.



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Stewart Health Center of Springmoor for their kindness and the loving care given to Dot over the past 10 years.



A celebration of Dot's life will be held at 12:00pm Thursday March 7, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC 27605. The family will receive friends following the service. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary