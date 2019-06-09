Dorothy Lee Whitfield Dyson



Cary



Dorothy Lee Whitfield Dyson, 93, passed away May 25, 2019. She is survived by her children, Paulette, Hugh Jr., Adrienne, and Lee; grandchildren, Will, Andy, Laura, Erin, Adam, and Joel; and great-grandchildren Noah, Owen, Elias, Isabelle, Liam, and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 66 years, Hugh Monroe Dyson.



Born November 11, 1925, in Raleigh, NC, the daughter of Paul Alexander Whitfield and Elizabeth Brown Whitfield, Dorothy graduated 7th in her Class from Raleigh's first major High School, Hugh Morson, during the middle of World War II. From there she completed coursework and graduated from Hardbarger's Business College. Dorothy then entered and graduated as a Registered Nurse from the acclaimed REX Hospital School of Nursing, where she was known as Dot and voted "Most Versatile" by her classmates. It was while she was enrolled @ REX that she first met the Builder, Hugh Monroe Dyson, whom she wedded July 4, 1947.



Dorothy continued to take Refresher Courses to stay current in her Nurse's Training, even while she managed a busy household. She shared her Nursing expertise by willingly volunteering in the local community. Over time, many families called upon her for assistance with home healthcare needs that included inoculations and hospice-like care.



A strong advocate of education, she served as a grade parent for each of her 4 children at various times. She was later gratified that they each graduated with degrees from local universities including Duke, UNC, NCSU, and Wake Tech School of Nursing. A lifelong learner, she also attended classes at NCSU. One of her greatest pleasures was sharing her love of art as a docent at the NC Museum of Art.



Dorothy was an active member of Ephesus Baptist Church for several decades, where she taught many Sunday School classes within the Youth Curriculum and in later years served a stint as Church Librarian.



She will be remembered and missed by the many lives she touched in so many different ways.



Dorothy will be honored in a memorial service, which will be held at Ephesus Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC, on Saturday, June 15th. Visitation with family and friends is at 10:00 a.m. with Service at 11:00 a.m.



Dorothy will be honored in a memorial service, which will be held at Ephesus Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC, on Saturday, June 15th. Visitation with family and friends is at 10:00 a.m. with Service at 11:00 a.m.