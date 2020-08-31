1/1
Dorothy "Dot" Wagoner
1924 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Wagoner

March 11, 1924 - August 26, 2020

Raleigh

Dorothy (Dot) Mann Wagoner, 96, of Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC, passed away on August 26. Dot grew up in Alamance Co. and was a graduate of Woman's College (UNC-G) in 1945 with a degree in Home Economics. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Fred Homewood Wagoner who died in 2011. She is survived by their 3 children Donald (Karen) Wagoner, Emily (Dick) Tinsley, and Tommy Wagoner. She was a proud grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dot was a blessing to family and friends and will be remembered for her love for Jesus and her church, involvement in NC

4-H, partner in Fred and Dot Christmas Trees in Greensboro and Fraser Knoll Farm in Laurel Springs, love of travel, and hospitality and generosity to family, friends, and everyone she met. The family gives praise and thanks to her compassionate caregiver Emelda Lewis and to special friends who showed many kindnesses in her later years. Family will have a private graveside service at Raleigh Memorial Park on September 5, 2020. Memorials can be made to Springmoor Endowment Fund (1500 Sawmill Rd. Raleigh 27615), Fred and Dot Wagoner 4-H Scholarship Endowment (Campus Box 7645 Raleigh 27695), or Christ Baptist Church (400 Newton Rd. Raleigh 27615). Renaissance Funeral Home, Raleigh.


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
