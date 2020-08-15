Claude Douglas (Doug) Holland
March 19, 1926 - July 14, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Claude Douglas (Doug) Holland was born in Raleigh, NC on March 19, 1926 and died on July 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Frank Holland and Exie Massey Holland, his stepmother, Irma Regan Holland, his younger brother, Darrell Massey Holland, and his wife of 65 years, Christine Parsons Holland.
Doug graduated from Huge Morson High School in 1944. He started playing saxophone in the 9th grade. He was voted best athlete in high school his senior year and would have gone on to play semi-pro baseball had he not gone into the service. He joined the Navy during WWII and served from 1944-1946, in San Francisco and the Philippines, in Subic Bay. During his time with the Navy, he played tenor saxophone in the 12th Naval District Dance Band, and at the USO in San Francisco.
He came back from the war and attended Duke University, graduating in 1950. At Duke, Doug played tenor sax, alto sax and the clarinet. He played in Duke's Hoof and Horn Dance Band, the Marching Band and the Orchestra. The Hoof and Horn band made several TV appearances (a novelty at the time) and the Duke Orchestra backed up Perry Como when he sang at the Duke Chapel. Mr. Como always told them it was one of his favorite places to sing.
As a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, Doug served as president for 2 years. He majored in accounting and earned his BA, then later his CPA.
He went on to serve on the Delta Sigma Phi Alumni Control board at N.C. State University for 30 years.
Doug practiced accounting from 1950 until 2012. He was a partner in several CPA firms, until he ventured out on his own. He ran his own practice, C.D. Holland & Co, PA, for most of his career. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and had a strong bond with all his clients.
In 1950, Doug married the love of his life, Martha Christine Parsons. They were married for 65 years. They met at Hayes Barton pool in 1948, and lived their whole life in Raleigh.
Doug's many hobbies throughout his life included hunting, fishing, photography and sports, but his longest and most favorite hobby was building and flying model airplanes. He loved everything about model airplanes and flight, and he was an extraordinary builder and competitor. He won numerous competitions at National Events every year, in many categories.
In 1936, he joined the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and was a Leader and Life Member. He wrote articles for their magazine, and held many offices in the National Organization, including contest director, VP of Finance on the Executive Council and Chief Financial Officer for 16 years. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his many contributions over the years to the 150,000-member organization.
Doug especially loved his local flying club, Raleigh Durham Radio Control (RDRC) and continued to consult with them for many years after he left the AMA Executive Council. He would visit the RDRC flying field as often as he could, even after he was unable to fly anymore. As his friend once said, "Doug was a rock star in the world of model airplanes".
He was incredibly involved with the Optimist Club of Raleigh, being a member from 1962 until the day he died. He served on their board, as well as many of their committees. One of his favorite fundraisers was selling Christmas trees at Christmas, and he enjoyed all the many projects undertaken for children at the Optimist Farm.
Doug was also a devoted member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church. He joined the church in 1946. He served on the board of deacons, was chairman of the board, taught Sunday School, was a departmental superintendent, enjoyed Bible Study, and attended faithfully his entire life. Doug continued to enjoy bible study throughout his life and was singing hymns until a few days before his death.
Doug died on July 14, 2020 at the age of 94. He wanted it said that in life he was given many opportunities, and he tried to take advantage of them all. He truly did live life to the fullest and had a wide and varied circle of friends.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Janet Broyles, and son-in-law, Jack Broyles; his son, Dan Holland, and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Holland; his grandchildren, Angie Holland, Aly Holland, Taylor and Brett Salisbury, Delaney Broyles, and his great-grandchildren, JB and Dea Salisbury. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Holland, sister-in-law, Sharon Holland, and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Hayes Barton Baptist Church on August 22 at 1:00 pm, EDT. Due to Covid-19, attendance at the church is limited to family, but the service will be available for viewing on the HBBC.org
web site. Go to www.HBBC.org
and enter Doug Holland Memorial in the search bar at the top of the page. You will be connected to the link, and able to view the service live.
For those that feel lead, donations may be made to the following organizations:
Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608
Optimist Club Farm Activities, Inc, with a memo noting in honor of Doug Holland
Mailed to: Optimist Club of Raleigh, PO Box 26155, Raleigh, NC 27611
Raleigh Durham Remote Control Club with a memo in honor of Doug Holland
Mailed to: RDRC, PO Box 563, Youngsville, NC 27596