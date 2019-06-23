Douglas Allen Darch



Wake Forest



Douglas Allen Darch, age 92, passed away on June 17, at 5:45a.m. (his regular milking time). He was born in a snowstorm on April 19, 1927, to Elfreida Elizabeth Kolbe and Fredrich Darch in Lakewood, Ohio. His father died when he was four. He grew up with his sister, Martha and his mother on his grandfather's farm on Kolbe Road, outside Amherst, Ohio. His long-life willingness to explore places, people, and ideas was nurtured by the book series, The Adventures of Tom Swift and Zane Gray's novels of the American West. He inherited his mother's love of poetry and his grandfather's call to faith.



He had a great appreciation for the value of hard work and a boundless optimism that with careful planning, everything would always turn out well. He attended Ohio State University, joining Alpha Fraternity and graduating with the second highest grade point in his class. Even there his unbounded curiosity and quest for knowledge was not satiated. He was on the Army ROTC rifle team and graduated magna cum laude with degrees in Dairy Husbandry, Agronomy, and Agricultural Economics. It was there he met Helen Cattell, a multi-talented athlete who shared the common belief that family and community were important and that success could be obtained by sheer will. They were married in January, 1950, and moved to a small farm in Wake Forest in 1952 with fifteen heifers, a young child, and big dreams. Thirty-five years later their dairy heard was the top producing herd in the state in its class.



His tireless advocacy for farmers, his intellectual capacity, and the ability to forge compromises were recognized by various Governors, as he was appointed to the Board of Directors of the NC Milk Commission, and the NC Dairy Foundation. His peers trusted and relied on him as well, electing him the Chairman of the NC Farm Bureau and the President of the Pine State Milk Producers Association among other posts. He was particularly proud of being asked to be on the Advisory Board for Wake Forest School System and worked tirelessly to ensure it was an accomplished school system when it was integrated without rancor.



He was dedicated to the Woodland Baptist Church and was active as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He loved the outdoors and traveling. As a college student he ice skated and walked on his hands to impress Helen. Later, he learned water skiing, snow skiing, and windsurfing. He enjoyed traveling as everyone he met was deserving of an interview.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years Helen and is survived by:



His sister, Martha Hisey of Bellevue, Washington; his children, Douglas (Karen) of Barrington, Illinois; Lee, Wake Forest; Ted (Melody), Atlanta, Georgia; David (Carrie) Winthrop, Washington; Laura, Wake Forest; Glen, Louisburg; sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Woodland Baptist Church, Wake Forest, NC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Building Fund Woodland Baptist Church. 190 Woodland Church Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587.



