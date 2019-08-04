Home

Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Douglas Corey Smith Obituary
Douglas Corey Smith

Winterville

Douglas Corey Smith, 66, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 AM in Rose Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church. Burial was in Pinewood Memorial Park.

Doug, a native of Pitt County, lived his early life in the Chicod community and was a graduate of Chicod High School. He learned early on that life on a farm could be very hard work and especially rewarding at the end of the day. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Appalachian State University. Doug was involved in farm credit for 30 years before his retirement in 2008. He was proud to be a part of the success of the farming community.

He was a member of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir, and served as the secretary for the Laymen's League for many years. He was also an avid fan of Duke Basketball for many years and was especially thrilled when he had opportunities to attend games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Doug was preceded in death by an infant son, Nathaniel Simon Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gail Cherry Smith; daughter, Cherry Smith of Winterville; brother, Ronald H. Smith and wife, Cynthia, of Bethel; a number of very close nieces and nephews; and the "true love of his life," his pet Pug, "Anna."

Memorials may be made to the Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28590.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019
