Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Davidson Chapel of White Memorial Presbyterian Church
Douglas Heath


Douglas William Heath

December 19, 1988 - April 13,2019

Raleigh

Douglas William Heath passed away suddenly April 13, 2019.

Brother, Son, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Master Black Belt, as well as Eagle Scout. Simple and kind, generous and always helpful. Loved by many, missed by all. Douglas is survived by his maternal grandmother Barbara Beaulieu and his mother Cynthia Lee Heath, of Nokomis Florida, his father James Heath, of Boone NC, his sisters Jill Marie Heath and Catherine Elizabeth Heath, his brother Alexander James Heath, his nieces Theresa and Trinity, his nephew Colton, and his many uncles, aunts, and cousins, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held April 24, 2019 at 11 AM at the Davidson Chapel of White Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
