Douglas Kevin Heyel



June 10, 1941 - July 16th, 2019



Raleigh



Douglas Kevin Heyel was born June 10th, 1941 and passed away at 78 years old on July 16th, 2019. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 57 years, Penelope Cady Heyel; two children Donald Kevin Heyel (Anna M. Heyel) and Donna Heyel Hansen (Mark Hansen); one grandchild Morgan Heyel-Hansen Tapper (Jason Robert Tapper); and, one great grandchild McKenzie Reese Tapper.



Douglas is also survived by 2 sisters Kathy Heyel Albright and Mary Jane Peebles (Robert Alvin Peebles), and sister in law Diane H. Cady.



Nieces and nephews include Kelly Heyel, Tracy Boyd, Chris Heyel, Leslie Marino, Amy Fernandez, Robert A.H. Cady, Debra Gerbich, Brian Albright, and Matthew Albright. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald Cyril Heyel and Margaret O'Donnell Heyel, one brother Donald Phillip Heyel and one brother in law Donald H. Cady.



Douglas graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua New York and attended Dean College in Franklin, Ma. Upon graduation, he began a career in the food manufacturing industry that spanned 40 years, including ownership of his own food brokerage and serving as past president of the Raleigh Food Brokers Association. Later in his career, he worked for Drucker & Falk in real estate commercial sales. He cared deeply for the community and was heavily involved in the Duke Children's Classic, St. Raphael's Building Committee, Cardinal Gibbons Board of Trustees, and was a volunteer at the North Carolina Museum of Art. He served on the board of the North Ridge Country Club, was an avid sportsman and loved the game of golf.



A Mass and Celebration of life will take place on Friday July 26th at 11:00 am at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church and the North Carolina Museum of Art. Online condolences can be sent to:



https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/raleigh-nc/douglas-heyel-8781477 Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019