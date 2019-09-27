|
|
Douglas L. Sanders,Jr.
Raleigh
Douglas L. Sanders,Jr., 9/20/19, 69, 2805 Frinks St., Raleigh. Funeral Service, September 28, Rush Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion, 558 East Cabarrus St., Raleigh, 1:00pm, viewing one hour prior to the service. Daughter, Onnica Sanders, husband Carton (Raleigh), son,Mikel Williams (Raleigh), brother, Ronald Sanders,wife/Janice(Rocky Point),sister, Marilyn Sanders (Raleigh), and five lovely grandchildren that he adored. Doug spent many years on the road as a long distance truck driver transporting the mail , and produce across the United States. He also had a love for relocating families all across the country as they moved their families for new job assignments. Doug was an avid supporter of Carolina Basketball, all who knew him could ask any question about his Tarheels, and get a correct answer without hesitation. He also supported the Dallas Cowboys, both of the latter mentioned teams brought many smiles to his face and added a special love he had for athletics.
Doug had many special friends in the Raleigh community. He will be missed in the Raleigh community. Arrangements entrusted to C.E. Willie Funeral & Cremation Services, 742-F East Chatham St., Cary.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 27, 2019