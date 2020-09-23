Douglas McCabe Russell
Raleigh
Douglas McCabe Russell, 49, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at his home on September 18, 2020. Doug's zest for life, wide range of experiences, loyalty to the Republican Party, and outgoing personality made him a favorite of fun-loving people everywhere. Whether it was his spontaneous playing of the harmonica, expert Carolina shag dancing, boating along North Carolina's Crystal Coast, or spur of the moment trips to Paris, New Orleans, Savannah, or Atlantic Beach, Doug lived life to the hilt.
A lifelong Methodist, Doug graduated from Wayne Country Day School in Goldsboro. Doug attended Methodist College, where he played college football, and Campbell University, before receiving his Bachelor's degree from Barton College. During his college years, Doug served as East Regional Director of the North Carolina Federation of College Republicans and Youth Director of the Walter Jones Jr. for Congress Campaign.
While at Campbell University, Doug's leadership helped Campbell's College Republican Chapter win the highly coveted Top Ten Club in the Nation Award. Additionally, his work at the state level was a catalyst for the North Carolina Federation of College Republicans being named Most Improved Federation in the Nation. Doug also served as an intern in the Washington office of U.S. Senator Lauch Faircloth. Fluent in French, he once marched through the streets of Paris as part of a pro-workers protest.
Doug's professional career was wide and varied. He marketed long-term care insurance to the upper echelon of North Carolina's medical community. Doug directed several key accounts in the custom uniform leasing and service business. He worked as a fishing charter mate in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Doug wrote fascinating screenplay scripts. He selflessly served grieving Wake County families in their hour of need at a venerated mortuary service. Doug managed security for small businesses. He served Raleigh's elderly and infirmed as a professional driver.
Despite his busy professional life, Doug always found a way to give back to others. He served as the Advisor to the North Carolina Federation of Teenage Republicans, helping mold young men and women into capable, committed political leaders. Doug was also a strong advocate of downtown Raleigh's emerging local music scene, providing support to many struggling young artists.
Doug was married to the love of his life, Nicole Francoise Datta Russell, for the past 15 years. In addition to his beloved wife, Doug is survived by his mother, The Honorable Carolyn Barnes Russell of Greensboro, and two sisters, Susannah Russell Washburn (and husband Jess) of Greensboro, and Meredith Russell Anglin (and husband Trey) of Charlotte. Doug was the favorite uncle of his two cherished nieces and two special nephews. He is also survived by two precious cats he adored, Kobe and Regina.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, the late Douglas MacArthur Russell, M.D.
A memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, commit to an act of kindness in memory of Douglas or make a donation to the charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.