|
|
Douglas Rivers Peacock, Jr.
November 16, 1948 - April 25, 2019
Raleigh
Douglas Rivers Peacock, Jr., 70, died peacefully Thursday.
Doug was born in Goldsboro to Douglas Rivers Peacock, Sr. and Josephine Dees Peacock. He attended Broughton High School and played on the 1967 State Champion football team. He was an Army veteran. He was a Mars Hill College graduate.
In 1983, he married Cynthia Lynn Harrington in Raleigh.
Doug is survived by his three children and their families: Adrienne Claire Peacock, Joseph Zachary Peacock (Molly), and Mason Douglas Peacock; and by grandson Colt. He is also survived by his sister Lissa Rader (Doug), and brother Robert Peacock (Judy); brother-in-law, Preston Harrington.
There will be a celebration of Doug's life at Boylan Bridge Brewpub from 4-6 PM on Sunday, April 28th.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2019