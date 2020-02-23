|
Douglas W. Bagley
Raleigh
Douglas W. Bagley passed away peacefully at home after a courageous 33 month battle with a rare form of brain cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fae Peoples Gaines and Wallace Hill Bagley, Jr.
Douglas, an Elizabeth City native, graduated from Albemarle Academy and Elon University. He loved the Albemarle region and his youth spent at Pine Lakes Country Club, the shores of the Pasquotank River, and the Outer Banks.
Douglas spent his career in the banking industry, which brought him to Raleigh over 20 years ago; his last work years were with RBC Bank. While a banker by trade, he was a writer at heart and spent countless hours in his study writing fiction. Douglas was an avid reader, lover of literature and books and supporter of the arts; especially music and theater. He was always ready for an adventure and lived life to the fullest. Douglas was a lifelong supporter of UNC athletics.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julie Hinnant Bagley; sisters Wendy Goatley (Steve) of Galax, Virginia and Betsy de los Santos of Apple Valley, CA. He is also survived by his nephew Will Moss; nieces Alison Harrell (Jared), Molly Preciado (Juan) and McKenna Garcia; and great-nephew Harris Harrell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 East Edenton Street, Raleigh. The family will receive friends following the service at a reception in the Christ Church Commons.
His ashes will be scattered at a later date in the waters of eastern North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710; Burning Coal Theater, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604; or to Christ Episcopal Church, Raleigh, NC.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020