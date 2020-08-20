1/1
Douglas Wall
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas McCoy Wall

January 15, 1932 ~ August 16, 2020

Wake Forest

Douglas McCoy Wall, known as Doug to his friends, passed away peacefully at his home in Wake Forest, N.C. on August 16, 2020 at age 88. He was born January 15, 1932 on a farm in Wake County to Royal P. Wall, Sr. and Aurrie Pulley Wall and was the youngest of 6 children (4 sisters, 1 brother, all pre-deceased). His wife of 57 years, Betty R. Wall, died in 2009.

Doug was a member of Wake Forest Christian Church and a life member of Wake Forest Masonic Lodge #282. He retired in 1990 from ABB in Raleigh (formerly Westinghouse Meter Division) as an equipment development engineer after 35 years of service.

Doug loved God and reading the Bible and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Throughout the years, he enjoyed family camping trips and gatherings, and his interests included fishing, quail hunting and golf. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, golf and football.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock Friday afternoon August 21, 2020 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by four children, Michael Wall (Sarah) of Raleigh, NC; Phyllis W. Carson of Wilmington, NC; Larry Wall (Brenda) of Rocky Mount, NC; and Barry Wall (Janet) of Rolesville, NC.

Grandchildren; Lindsey Wall, Adam Wall, Kristen Cockrell (Dillon), Ashley Kite (Ashly)

Great grandchildren; Cameron Cockrell, Hayden Kite, Bryson Kite, Easton Kite.

Friends may visit with the family from 1-2:30 Friday afternoon prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC.

www.brightfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pine Forest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved