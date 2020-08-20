Douglas McCoy WallJanuary 15, 1932 ~ August 16, 2020Wake ForestDouglas McCoy Wall, known as Doug to his friends, passed away peacefully at his home in Wake Forest, N.C. on August 16, 2020 at age 88. He was born January 15, 1932 on a farm in Wake County to Royal P. Wall, Sr. and Aurrie Pulley Wall and was the youngest of 6 children (4 sisters, 1 brother, all pre-deceased). His wife of 57 years, Betty R. Wall, died in 2009.Doug was a member of Wake Forest Christian Church and a life member of Wake Forest Masonic Lodge #282. He retired in 1990 from ABB in Raleigh (formerly Westinghouse Meter Division) as an equipment development engineer after 35 years of service.Doug loved God and reading the Bible and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Throughout the years, he enjoyed family camping trips and gatherings, and his interests included fishing, quail hunting and golf. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, golf and football.A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock Friday afternoon August 21, 2020 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens.He is survived by four children, Michael Wall (Sarah) of Raleigh, NC; Phyllis W. Carson of Wilmington, NC; Larry Wall (Brenda) of Rocky Mount, NC; and Barry Wall (Janet) of Rolesville, NC.Grandchildren; Lindsey Wall, Adam Wall, Kristen Cockrell (Dillon), Ashley Kite (Ashly)Great grandchildren; Cameron Cockrell, Hayden Kite, Bryson Kite, Easton Kite.Friends may visit with the family from 1-2:30 Friday afternoon prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC.