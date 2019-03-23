Douglas Yates "Doug" Yongue



Laurinburg



Douglas Yates "Doug" Yongue, age 82 of Laurinburg passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.



Doug was born March 20, 1937 to Robert Eugene Yongue, Jr. and Elizabeth Gibson Yongue. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mildred Hurley Yongue; son, Douglas Yongue, Jr. and wife Stacey, all of Laurinburg; his daughter, Beth Yongue and husband Jim Knight; honorary daughter, Katie Stanley and husband Duane Hall, all of Raleigh and his Doberman Pinscher, Doby.



Doug spent 33 years working in public schools as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. He received his doctorate in education from Nova University. Doug served in the NC House of Representatives from 1994 to 2011, focusing on ways to improve the public schools of North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352.



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Saint Luke United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the church.



Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2019