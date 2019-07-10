|
|
Doyle "Buck" Owen
Cary
Doyle R. "Buck" Owen, 82, died July 5, 2019. He was born in Salisbury, NC on March 28, 1937 to Lacey Banks Owen and Susie Harwell Owen.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Susan Clinard of Raleigh; and brothers, Ed of Burlington, Carroll and Bruce, both of Salisbury.
The family will receive friends starting at 1pm Friday, July 12th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, with a funeral service at 2pm. Burial will follow at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road, Cary.
Condolences can be made at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019