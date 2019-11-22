Home

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6011 McCrimmon Parkway
Morrisville, NC
1932 - 2019
June 01,1932 - November 15, - 2019

Duane Alex Bowers, 87, of Cary died Friday night November 15, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 01:00 PM Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6011 McCrimmon Parkway Morrisville NC 27560. Duane Was a son of Duane and Hilda Bowers He served in the United States Marine Corps, he obtained his real state license and began his career as broker, practicing in Chicago Illinois. Duane is survived by his wife Rosalind ; son's Eric and Kevin, Daughter in law Gabriela and granddaughter Audrey
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2019
